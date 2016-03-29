March 30 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're in good company when it comes to the world of music.

He's considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time. He was a member of the Yardbirds, Derek and the Dominos and Cream. As a solo artist his hits include: I Shot the Sheriff, Lay Down Sally and Tears in Heaven. Eric Clapton is 71 today.

He's a singer who helped bring rap music into the mainstream with his hit U Can't Touch This. Known for his dance moves and his Hammer pants, MC Hammer is 54 today.

She's recognized as one of the most successful female recording artists of all time. In her career, she's sold over 200 million albums. Her hits include: My Heart Will Go On, The Power of Love and Because You Loved Me. Celine Dion is 48 today.

He's a country singer who's topped the charts with his hits Small Town USA , Til My Last Day and If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away. Justin Moore is 32 today.

He's an actor best known for his role as Gomez Addams on TV's The Addams Family. John Astin is 86 today.

He's a Hollywood legend who's starred in Bonnie and Clyde, Bugsy, and Dick Tracy. He's been nominated for 14 Oscars winning the Best Director Award for Reds. Warren Beatty is 79 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.