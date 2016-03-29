FIRST ALERT: Pick weather day of the week, expect warm afternoon

It is Tuesday, March 29, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Today is the weather pick of the week. Expect a cool morning. There could even be frost on your windshield when you walk out the door, depending on where you are in the Heartland. However, it'll warm up to a sunny afternoon with temps in the 60s. FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in on Wednesday, and should linger into Thursday.

CLICK HERE for a look at the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Hijacked flight: After negotiations, most of the passengers aboard a hijacked plane that landed in Cyprus have been released. Investigators says the hijacker's demands are not related to terrorism.

Back to normal: The U.S. Capitol complex is set to return to normal today a day after police said officers shot and wounded a man who pulled a weapon at a security checkpoint as he entered the underground Capitol Visitor Center.

Under investigation: Formal charges are expected to be released today for a suspect in custody for a shooting that injured an innocent bystander in Malden. Sky Reed, 8, was injured when two people fired guns at each other.

Search continues: Police in Carbondale are looking for two possible suspects in a weekend shooting that killed a bystander and injured another person. Dwayne J. Dunn, 21, of St. Louis, was already arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.