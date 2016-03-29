Game honors former Kelly High School student killed in accidental shooting

Chaffee High School hosted the Kelly High School baseball team on Monday.

However, Monday's game was not just about who could score the most runs, but rather honoring the life of former Kelly baseball player, Kaden Robert.

Back in 2014, Robert suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head while in a vehicle in the parking lot of Kelly High School.

During Monday's baseball game, the community remembered Robert for the life he lived.

The ceremony also brought awareness to organ donations.

Robert's organs were donated and have helped save five other lives.

In honor of those people, Kaden's family released five green balloons.

The Chaffee boys baseball team also released several balloons representing the number of lives lost each day while waiting for a transplant.

Before the game, Kaden's mother Rhonda gave a heartwarming speech explaining how Kaden touched the lives of many through life and death.

During the game, Kaden's sister threw out the first pitch.

Chaffee's baseball team raised $750 for organ donations.

In the end, Chaffee beat Kelly 8 to 6.

