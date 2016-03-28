Graves Co. deputies arrest man on burglary charges

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports a man has been arrested on burglary charges on Monday, March 28.

Deputies arrested Michael J. Fulkerson, 37, of Mayfield, Kentucky, after receiving information that he was committing burglaries at an acquaintance’s house.

Deputies located Fulkerson at his house with a vehicle full of stolen items. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Graves County Jail.

Fulkerson has been charged with burglary in the second degree as well as criminal mischief in the second-degree.

