Shawnee National Forest prescribes burns in southern Illinois

Starting on Tuesday, March 29, the US Forest Service at Shawnee National Forest will be conducting prescribed burns in Illinois. (Source: KFVS)

The Shawnee National Forest will be conducting prescribed burns in Illinois starting Tuesday, March 29.

Around 600 acres of land northeast of Simpson in Johnson and Pope counties will be burned, along with around 1,700 acres of land about five miles southwest of Jonesboro in Union County.

These burns will continue throughout the week, weather permitting, and area residents should note that they will likely notice smoke coming from the affected areas.

The fires will be watched closely by fire personnel to ensure none get out of hand.

More information about the burns can be found by calling the Shawnee National Forest at (618) 253-7114 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.