Mayfield PD arrest two men on burglary, drug charges

Officers with the Mayfield Police Department arrested two men during a robbery investigation on Friday, March 25.

Residents at the Garden Apartments reported a man being robbed at gunpoint in an apartment. The suspects took off, but the victim and witnesses were able to identify Gabrial Vejar and Shatiran Noonan as the individuals who committed the robbery.

They were located shortly after in a vehicle by officers.

Upon further investigation, a search warrant was obtained by the officers for 1065 South 9th Street. Officers located the handgun believed to be used in the robbery.

After running the serial number on the handgun it was discovered that the gun had been stolen from McCracken County. The victim's personal property was located inside the home along with approximately five ounces of marijuana.

Vejar and Noonan were arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.

Gabrial Vejar was charged with:

Robbery 1st Degree

Burglary 1st Degree

Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Possession of Marijuana

Shatiran Noonan was charged with:

Robbery 1st Degree

Burglary 1st Degree

Noonan also had a warrant for his arrest out of Graves County for:

Rape 1st Degree

Burglary 2nd Degree

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.