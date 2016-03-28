Repairs, upgrades to Cape Girardeau river walk resume

Work to finalize river walk changes in downtown Cape Girardeau started back up on Tuesday, March 29.

The remaining upgrades include changing out 40 flood wall lights to LED bulbs, completing concrete work and adding the pedestrian bridge over Sloan Creek as well as completing the trail at the south end.

Contractor Nip Kelley Equipment Company will barricade areas under construction for the safety of patrons visiting the riverfront during the project. However, most areas of the riverfront will remain open to the public during the project.

The project experienced delays for weather and flooding through the winter.

For more information, please contact City of Cape Girardeau Development Services at 573-339-6327.

