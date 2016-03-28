Woman injured after crashing into utility pole in Jackson Co., IL

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle hitting a utility pole on Thursday, March 24.

The first deputy to arrive on-scene alerted the Jackson County Dispatch that the driver was trapped in her vehicle and that extrication would be needed. The deputy also reported a utility pole was broken in half and leaning toward the roadway. Egyptian Electric was notified and the Ava Fire Department arrived on the scene to assist in helping rescue the woman from her vehicle.

Power to the utility pole was cut, which allowed fire fighters to safely help the woman out of the vehicle.

The Jackson County Ambulance service arrived on the scene to provide medical assistance to the injured driver, who was then taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

A witness at the scene told authorities the driver may have hydroplaned, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.