Life Hacks: Toilet paper roll planter

Life Hacks: Toilet paper roll planter

Written by Kadee Brosseau, Reporter
(KFVS) -

Here’s another springtime life hack for you: an easy way to make starter pots out of toilet paper rolls!

You’re going to cut them in half and then fold down one of the sides. And since these are biodegradable, you’re going to fill it up with soil and plant. Make sure you cover up the bottom if there’s a little bit of a gap.

And there you go. You're all ready to plant!

