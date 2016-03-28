New Releases: ‘Gods Not Dead 2’

The first weekend of April 2016 is a slow one, with many movie studios holding off on releases until later to maximize profits against current blockbusters Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zootopia.

The only wide release of the weekend belongs to the independent Christian production of Gods Not Dead 2.

The sequel to the surprise 2014 hit Gods Not Dead, follows a new story line as a teacher is faced with trouble after answering a question about Jesus in her classroom.

Her response has a greater impact that she could possibly imagine, as God is threatened to be expelled from the public once and for all.

Melissa Joan Hart, Jesse Metcalfe, David A.R. White, Ernie Hudson, Ray Wise and Robin Givens star in this faith-based drama from Pure Flix Productions.

Gods Not Dead 2 is rated PG for some thematic elements; with a run time of 121 minutes.

In limited release is a horror comedy spoof of the popular Purge franchise.

Meet the Blacks finds the Black family packing up and leaving Chicago for a new better life in Beverly Hills.

Unfortunately for the family, they arrive on the night of the annual purge when all crime is legal for twelve hours.

Mike Epps, Mike Tyson, George Lopez, Charlie Murphy and more star in this dark comedic farce.

Meet the Blacks is rated R for pervasive language, some sexual material, violence and drug use; with a run time of 90 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

Gods Not Dead 2 2,200+

Meet the Blacks 1,000



The second week of April is a bit livelier as three new releases come to the domestic market.

Hardcore Henry is a film taking place completely from the first-person perspective of the newly resurrected Henry as he must save his wife from a warlord with a plan to bio-engineer soldiers.

Melissa McCarthy stars in The Boss as an industry titan returning from prison ready to rebrand herself as America’s sweetheart, but not everyone she hurt is so quick to forgive and forget.

The horror flick Before I Wake finds a young couple struggling with their recently adopted orphan, whose dreams and nightmares manifest physically as he sleeps.

