SEMO wide receiver accused of burglary

A SEMO football player is facing burglary charges.

Tyler McLemore was charged with first degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, the junior wide receiver allegedly tried to break into a home on North Middle just after 7 p.m. on March 22.

The victims reported to police they heard a loud "banging" at the back door. When one person went to check out the noise, he said he found a man wearing a red sweatshirt trying to get in.

According to the probable cause, the victim tried to push against the door to try to keep the suspect out. He said as he tried to close the door, he saw a second suspect behind the first. The second suspect was described as wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt.

The two suspects then ran off.

A second victim walked out of the house and allegedly saw the two suspects get into a black and grey Mustang and leave.

Officers say while responding to the call, they saw the car going westbound on Washington, approaching North Middle. They pulled the car over and detained the driver, identified as McLemore; the front seat passenger, identified as Michael Ford and the rear seat passenger, identified as Lavonte Hobbs.

According to police, McLemore was wearing a red hoodie and Hobbs was wearing a black hoodie.

Police say the victims identified McLemore as the suspect at their back door.

While searching the car, police allegedly found a plastic baggy in the small opening of the arm rest of the driver door. Police say there were four smaller plastic baggies inside that baggy, each one filled with a small amount of what was believed to be marijuana.

McLemore, Hobbs and Ford were taken to Cape Girardeau police headquarters, read their rights and police talked to them individually.

While talking to McLemore, police say he denied any knowledge of the burglary. They say he said, "I must have a twin" and continued to deny any involvement, saying he was in the area to visit a friend.

When asked about marijuana in the car, police say McLemore denied knowing anything and told them someone placed the drugs in his vehicle because "that happens all the time."

According to Southeast Missouri State University, McLemore is suspended from the team and his future with the team will be decided once the legal process is complete.

McLemore finished the 2015 season starting the last six games with 76 yards on 7 catches and 1 touchdown.

He is out on bond and no word on a court date.

