Dyersburg man wanted in 2015 shooting captured in Ohio

Police in Dyersburg are looking for a man suspected of attempted first degree murder.

The Dyersburg Police Department is reporting that a man wanted for an October 2015 shooting was arrested on Thursday, March 24 in Ohio.

Bobby Claybrook, 34, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, was arrested last week in Akron, Ohio following a high speed chase with police. He was apprehended after he and two other people fled from the vehicle on foot.

Claybrook was being sought on two counts of attempted first-degree murder that occurred in Dyersburg in the area of Lee Street on October 19, 2015, where two people were shot.

Claybrook will face charges in Ohio first, and will then be given an extradition hearing before he can be returned to Dyersburg to face charges related to the 2015 shooting.

