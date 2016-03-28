Box Office: ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ breaks March opening record; ‘Zootopia’ holds at second

March went out with a massive bang as the highly anticipated Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice exploded into theaters, shattering multiple records.

Opening with $166 million, the film crushed the previous March record held by 2012’s The Hunger Games ($152.5 million) and became the highest grossing Easter opening, topping last year’s Furious 7 ($147.1 million).

The total is quite impressive considering the massively negative critical reception the film received from critics and even some moviegoers; experts expected poor word-of-mouth to cause the film to drop heavily in its second week.

In second is last week’s champ, Zootopia, the plucky little film that continues to impress as it adds another $24 million in its fourth weekend of release.

The animated film crossed $700 million internationally to become the second highest grossing release of the year just behind Deadpool ($745 million).

Zootopia looks to enjoy a lack of animated competition until Focus Features’ Ratchet & Clank opens on April 29.

In third is the sequel to the 2002 indie smash hit My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 opened with an $17.8 million take. Many experts doubt the film will be able to match its fourteen-year-old predecessor in terms of box office legs as that film grossed $241.4 million.

Fueled by Easter weekend, Miracles from Heaven enjoyed a fourth place finish with a take of $9.6 million.

The Christian adaptation of the Christy Beam novel of the same name had a very small decline from last weekend, pushing its overall gross to $35 million.

Dropping sharply from second to fifth is the third film in The Divergent Series: Allegiant, with a weekend total of $9.4 million.

A 70 percent drop hurt the already struggling film, as reports surfaced that the fourth and final film in the franchise has had its budget drastically reduced following a poor opening last weekend.

In sixth is 10 Cloverfield Lane dropping from fourth for take of $5.9 million.

The thriller has managed to pull in a respectable $56 million on a reported $15 million budget.

Seventh place belongs to the foul-mouthed mercenary Deadpool with a weekend gross of $4.8 million.

Now in its seventh weekend of release, the film has amassed a total domestic gross of $350 million; it will pass American Sniper ($350.1 million) to become the second highest grossing R-rated film of all-time sometime this week.

In eighth is the action/thriller London Has Fallen with a weekend finish of $3 million.

In an odd turn of events one limited release film cracked the top ten this weekend.

The Sally Field starring comedy Hello, My Name is Doris took ninth with a $1.7 million gross; the film played in less than five hundred theaters.

Finishing out the top ten is the Sony release, Risen, with a take of $935 thousand.

Here is a list of the top ten films and their grosses for the weekend of March 25, 2016 provided by Box Office Mojo:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice $166,007,347 Zootopia $24,022,288 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 $17,861,950 Miracles from Heaven $9,694,581 The Divergent Series: Allegiant $9,435,173 10 Cloverfield Lane $5,940,154 Deadpool $4,897,941 London Has Fallen $3,027,568 Hello, My Name is Doris $1,668,806 Risen $935,025

The first week of April brings one new wide release to the domestic market.

Gods Not Dead 2 follows a high school teacher whose stance on religion gets her in trouble and threatens to expel God from the public once and for all.

