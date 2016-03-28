Franklin Co. train trestle fire considered suspicious

At least two agencies are investigating a suspicious early morning railroad fire in Franklin County, Illinois.

At about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, Zeigler police officers reported a trestle fire burning north of Highway 149 on the Union Pacific Railroad line.

Crews were still on site as of 2:40 p.m., but railroad traffic had resumed, according to Zeigler Police Chief Ben Burkhamer.

Traffic was delayed for several hours following the fire.

According to Burkhamer, first responders had a hard time getting out there. The area is enclosed by underbrush, aside from the tracks themselves.

Fire crews from at least four departments responded.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal and Union Pacific police are investigating.

Burkhamer said the fire is considered suspicious by investigators.

