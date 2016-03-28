16 years later, Perry Co., IL authorities search for answers in 'Baby Sarah' case

It will be 16 years on April 2 when two young fisherman found a newborn infant in a plastic bag near a boat ramp at Spring Lake in Pyramid State Park in Pinckneyville, Illinois.

The infant, who was given the name "Baby Sarah" by employees of the Perry County Sheriff's Office, became the subject of a huge investigation and a search for the baby's parents.

"Baby Sarah" was wrapped in baby blankets and a towel, then placed in a plastic 710 Bookstore bag.

Thousands of hours have been logged by investigators with the Perry County Sheriff's Office, and as of now, it's a case that remains unsolved.

“Baby Sarah” was buried at the Mueller Hill Cemetery near Pinckneyville and a monument was erected in her honor at the Pinckneyville City Park.

"We would like to just know the circumstances of what happened and why in order to put the case to rest and have some type of closure," Sheriff Steve Bareis said.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office still has a $5,000 reward for information regarding who the real parents of “Baby Sarah” are and for information on what happened that day.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 618-357-5212 or by visiting the Perry County Sheriff's Office website and leaving a message.

A balloon release is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at the Pinckneyville City Park/Perry County Fairgrounds.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.