Melaina's Magical Playland in Cape Girardeau to reopen 4/16

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An all-inclusive playground in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will reopen after being closed for repairs.

Melaina's Magical Playland will reopen on Saturday, April 16. It was closed while the entire surface was replaced due to abnormal "wear and tear."

Work began on April 2 to replace the surface tiles at the playground, located in Cape County Park North.

The surface was removed and replaced by the vendor at no additional expense to the county.

