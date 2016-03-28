Southeast MO State offers free viewing of 'The Hunting Ground' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast MO State offers free viewing of 'The Hunting Ground'

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
Connect
(Source: File photo/KFVS) (Source: File photo/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University's Campus Violence Prevention Programs invites you to join them for a free viewing of "The Hunting Ground."

The award-winning documentary tackles the issues of sexual assault and violence on university campuses.

This event will be held on Friday, April, 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Academic Hall auditorium.

CVPP invites the public to join students, staff and faculty to raise awareness on a community level.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly