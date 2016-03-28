Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce keep eyes peeled for local professionals

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Young Professionals (CYP) and students at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) came together to promote a common goal of looking out for local talent to help advance Cape Girardeau called 'connectCAPE.'

Working with local leaders provides students with better tools to prepare for future careers and helps improve their leadership skills.

Multiple local organizations are coming together to help Southeast Missouri State University students, like the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to working on soft-skills and leadership talents, connectCAPE also provides a chance for students to ask questions to help open the door to career and community involvement opportunities within the Cape Girardeau-area.

Currently, less than 20 percent of all SEMO graduates build their lives and careers in the Cape Girardeau-area. Retaining more talented SEMO alumni would improve our workforce and future economy.

CYP is a group of upcoming business professionals under the age of 40, where they can work together to develop stronger professional connections and learn from local community leaders.

