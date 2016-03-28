Redhawks baseball player named OVC Player of the Week

Redhawks first baseman, Ryan Rippee, has been named this week's Adidas OVC Player of the Week.

Rippee, a senior from Springfield, Missouri drove in 14 runs this week against Harris-Stowe and UT Martin as he collected 10 hits, including three doubles and two home runs.

He now leads the team with 27 RBI, which ranks in the top five in the OVC.

This is Rippee's first OVC Player of the Week award and the second consecutive week a Redhawk has earned one. Hunter Leeper won co-player honors a week ago.

The Redhawks returned home for a five-game home stand Wednesday, March 30, with a game against Marryville University.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.