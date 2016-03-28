Steele PD: 6 arrested after fight at Dreamers Lodge

Six people were arrested after a fight on March 20 at Dreamers Lodge in Steele, Missouri.

According to Steele Police Chief Joe Stanfield, six people were arrested on warrants charging them with disorderly conduct (inciting a riot) and refusal to disperse. Their bond was set at $785 each.

Those arrested include 43-year-old Teresa Mayberry of Steele; 43-year-old Earl Lanier of Steele; 29-year-old Jonathan Foreman of Steele; 37-year-old Cindy Self of Steele; 40-year-old Garland Self of Steele; and 27-year-old Amanda Lanier of Blytheville, Ark.

Chief Stanfield said the incident happened on March 20 when officers responded to a call about a fight at Dreamers Lodge on West Main Street. When they arrived, he said they were met by a "large, unruly crowd;" and said officers had to use mace to break it up and safely control the situation.

Stanfield said all six were released after posting bond and will appear in municipal court. He said other arrests in the incident are expected to be made in the future.

