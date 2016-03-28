6 injured in Pemiscot Co. crash on I-55

Six people were injured in a crash on southbound Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County, Missouri on Sunday, March 27.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marquita Stringfellow, 27, of Charleston, Mo., was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix southbound when they say she swerved to avoid an unknown vehicle and hit a guardrail.

The Pontiac was then hit by a 2012 Ford F150 driven by 32-year-old Myron Hattiex, of Gobler, Mo.

Marquita Stringfellow had minor injuries and was taken to an Arkansas hospital by ambulance. Her passengers, a 3-year-old boy; 23-year-old Lauren Johnson and 27-year-old Latasha Fletcher were also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

In the truck, Myron Hattiex, was taken to an Arkansas hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries. His passenger, 27-year-old Sheicaro Hattiex, was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

