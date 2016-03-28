Second suspect arrested in Malden shooting where girl injured by glass

Eight-year-old Sky Reed was injured when two people fired guns at each other. (Photo courtesy: Felicia Harris)

Jarvis Wofford of Cape Girardeau was charged in connection with the shooting in Malden. (Source: Malden Police Department)

Cassius Benford, of Malden, has now been charged in connection with the shooting. Police are looking for him. (Source: Malden Police Department)

Police arrested a second suspect in connection to a shooting that injured an 8-year-old girl.

Cassius Benford, 18, was arrested on Thursday, April 21, on a felony Dunklin County warrant.

He is facing charges for first degree assault, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Benford's bond was set at $175,000 cash only. He is being held at the Dunklin County Jail.

Police took Jarvis Wofford, of Cape Girardeau, into custody for his connection to the incident.

Wofford was charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bond was set at $175,000 cash.

The incident happened on Friday, March 25 just before 6 p.m. at the corner of Kimball and Francis Street.

Bullock said two suspects ran into each other on the street and then each fired a gun.

According to Bullock, one of the bullets went through a car window. Glass from the window injured 8-year-old Sky Reed, who was inside of the vehicle.

Her mother said the bullet went through one car window and out between her two daughters.

The children caught in the crosshairs of the shooting are recovering and have an important message to those who almost took their lives.

Dee Reed, 11, and his two sisters, Kaylena and Sky, were in the car when the firing started.

Dee said when he realized what he was hearing wasn't fireworks, he jumped in the back seat where his two sisters were sitting and yelled for them to duck.

Two bullets hit the car door and one went through the window, and grazed the back seat where Sky was sitting.

The girls credit their big brother for saving their lives.

The three children say the ordeal has made them nervous to play outside because shootings like this one happen too often.

"There is too much shooting, too much shooting, too much hurting, someone can die. There is plenty of dying in here. All they do is shoot around here, they don't have nothing else to do."

Sky Dee's mom said the glass from the broken window cut the 8-year-old's eyes, face and neck. She was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

Her mom said a piece of glass is still lodged in her left eye, which will heal on its own.

Neighbors say there were kids in a nearby house, which was also hit by stray bullets.

Valerie Matthews lives just a few feet from where shots were fired; and at the time she was at home with her granddaughter.

The back part of her house was hit from stray bullets, just a few feet from where they were sitting inside.

Matthews said she immediately told her granddaughter to lay on the floor.

She and other parents say they've had enough with the shootings that seem to be happening closer and closer to home.

"It hit my house, came into my house and that is when me and the kids and we just rolled," Valerie Matthews said. "We got down like we was in the army. That's what I told them and we rolled into the bedroom and my granddaughter is usually in the window right there."

"They've been around it but not that close," Jaullanda Matthews said. "And just that particular day they were out there and normally my little five year old daughter was outside and she wasn't that day."

"Words can't explain it how thankful I am. I praise to God daily," Scotty Reed said.

Luckily, Matthews' granddaughter wasn't hurt. However, she said she's not taking any chances. She said her landlord plans to post "No trespassing" signs in her yard to keep people from hanging out nearby.

