March 29 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with a couple of sports figures who made headlines off the field.

He's the general manager of the Oakland Athletics who revolutionized the way many Major League teams evaluated talent. He termed the phrase Money Ball which was the title of his 2003 book and 2011 movie. Billy Beane is 54 today.

She's a model who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated 's Swimsuit Issue five times, earning her the nickname "The Body". Elle MacPherson is 52 today.

He's the actor who had the role of Hershel on the AMC series The Walking Dead. On the big screen, he's starred in more than 50 movies including: The Great Gatsby, Pearl Harbor and Junebug. Scott Wilson is 74 today.

She's an actress from New Zealand who is best known for her role as TV's Xena: Warrior Princess. She also starred in the Showtime series Spartacus. Lucy Lawless is 48 today.

