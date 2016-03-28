FIRST ALERT: Chilly but dry morning to give way to warmer afternoon

It is Monday, March 28, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Waking up, your Monday morning will be chilly, but dry. You might actually see some frost on your windshield and lawn. But as the day progresses, the sun will come out and warm things up to the low 60s. Overall, Brian says it will be a nice start to the week. FIRST ALERT: we’re tracking thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Making Headlines:

Business fire: A room inside of the building that houses Huffman Insurance Agency in Cairo, Ill. was damaged during an overnight fire. The incident remains under investigation.

Fatal shooting: New information is expected to be released following a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Carbondale, Ill. over the weekend. Police say the shooting happened at a party.

Help offered: Starting today, the Bootheel Regional Planning Office will help laid off Noranda employees apply for state funding to ease the burden of bills. These case meetings start at 9 a.m. in Dexter.

March Madness: Who will be in the final four has officially been decided with North Carolina's win over Notre Dame. This means North Carolina will take on Syracuse and Oklahoma will play Villanova in the battle for the NCAA Championship.

