Business fire under investigation in Cairo

A business fire is under investigation in Cairo, Ill.

According to the Cairo Fire Department, the fire broke out at Huffman Insurance Agency on Washington Street around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, March 27th.

The Cairo fire chief says one small room inside the building was damaged.

No word yet on how the fire started.

The state fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.

Fire crews packed up around 4:10 a.m.

