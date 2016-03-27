KRCU Spring Membership Drive Breakfast announcement

KRCU Public Radio, located on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, will host its Spring Membership Drive on April 6.

The breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. in the Barbara Hope Kem Statuary Hall at the Aleen Vogel Wehking Alumni Center, also on Southeasts campus.

The keynote speaker of the breakfast will be Neda Ulaby. Ulaby is an arts, entertainment and cultural trends reporter for National Public Radio's Arts Desk.

All KRCU listeners are encouraged to attend the complimentary breakfast.

KRCU is supported in part by listener donations. Pledges may be made by dialing 573-651-5070 in Cape Girardeau, or at 888-651-5070 or at www.krcu.org/give.

