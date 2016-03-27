Graves Co. deputies respond to single vehicle collision

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies with the sheriff's department responded to a single vehicle collision on Sunday, March 27.

Mykayla Vick, 17, of Calvert City, was driving eastbound on KY58 when she went to make a left turn onto Wadesboro Road. Vick told deputies when she applied her brakes, her vehicle started to slide. Her vehicle slid off into a ditch, resting on the driver's side.

Vick and her passenger, Austin Brindley, 17, of Paducah, were transported by Mayfield/Graves County EMS to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and were later released.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Clear Springs Fire Dept. and Green’s Wrecker Service.

