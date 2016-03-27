High winds in Cape Girardeau blow down tree

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a tree that had fallen due to high winds in Cape on Sunday, March 27.

The tree had fallen on a property in the 1400 block of Whitener St. around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Nobody was hurt, but the tree barely missed two vehicles that were on the property. Neighbors said there were some scratches on the cars, but no major damage was reported.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.