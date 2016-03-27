High winds in Cape Girardeau blow down tree - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

High winds in Cape Girardeau blow down tree

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
(Source: Crystal Frost) (Source: Crystal Frost)
(Source: Crystal Frost) (Source: Crystal Frost)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of a tree that had fallen due to high winds in Cape on Sunday, March 27.

The tree had fallen on a property in the 1400 block of Whitener St. around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Nobody was hurt, but the tree barely missed two vehicles that were on the property. Neighbors said there were some scratches on the cars, but no major damage was reported.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly