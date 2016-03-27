Bald Knob Mountain celebrates 80th Easter service

An estimated 1,200 people attended the 80th annual Easter service on top of Bald Knob Mountain in Alto Pass, Illinois on Easter Sunday, March 27.

The Bald Knob Cross towers more than 100 feet tall and has been one of the largest structures in the Heartland for 53 years.

The service began with the playing of traditional bagpipes followed by Christian worship songs and a sermon.

Kay Lirely from Murphysboro, Illinois said she enjoyed the service.

“Each day is a promise of new beginning for us no matter where we are but there is no place more beautiful than this," Lirely said. "No place."

The sunrise service began around 6:30 a.m.

