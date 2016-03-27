Herrinfesta Italiana Art Competition accepting entries

The Herrinfesta Italiana is now accepting entries from now until May 4 for its art competition.

Individual artists may enter up to 3 pieces to be judged.

Entry fee for the first piece is $15, and $5 each for the second and third piece.

You will need to hand deliver your entries on May 14 to 3 Park Ave., Herrin, Illinois.

For competition rules and entry forms, check out www.herrinfesta.com/event/art.

