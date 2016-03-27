Three businesses damaged by fire in Dexter, MO

Three buildings were affected or damaged by a fire that broke out at The Loft in Dexter, Missouri on Sunday, March 27.

The Loft, Java Dave's Coffee and Trinkets & Treasures Antique all suffered damage in the Sunday morning fire.

According to Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore, The Loft caught fire overnight, causing significant damage.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 12:30 a.m.

The Loft sits in the Downtown area in Dexter and is connected to other buildings.

Upon arrival, Seymore states that flames were coming out of a side wall on the upstairs part of the business.

Crews battled the blaze and were on scene for six hours.

Seymore said that the upstairs part of the business is a total loss.

The owner of Trinkets & Treasures Antique said his building had a lot of smoke damage that will take some time to clean up. He said the store's front door was also damaged during the fire, probably for ventilation purposes.

Back in November of 2012, The Loft caught fire along with several other buildings. It was completely destroyed by the blaze.

The Loft was rebuilt after that and caught fire for the second time early Sunday morning.

According to the owner of Trinkets & Treasures Antiques, his business was also affected by the fire in 2012.

Seymore said that they believe the cause of the fire early Sunday morning was from a 100 foot extension cord that was coiled up underneath a couch.

Sikeston fire fighters helped battle the blaze with Dexter fire fighters.

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.