2 suspects to go on trial for deadly shooting in Carbondale Easter shooting

The Carbondale Police Department says a suspect involved with a shooting that happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 is also connected to a deadly shooting that happened two days earlier at a party in Carbondale.

John F. Ingram was charged in connection with the shooting that killed one man and injured another person. (Source: Carbondale PD)

Dwayne J. Dunn was also charged in connection with the shooting. He is in custody. (Source: Jackson County Jail)

Travis T. Tyler was also wanted and charged in connection with the shooting. (Source: Carbondale PD)

Two men facing charges in connection with a deadly Easter Sunday shooting in Carbondale will go to trial on October 17.

John Ingram and Travis Tyler have pleaded not guilty in the case.

A third man, Dwayne Dunn is also accused in the case.

Dunn, 21, of St. Louis, is accused of shooting a gun in the air; Travis Tyler and John Ingram, also face charges stemming from the shooting that left a bystander dead and another man injured.

Dunn was indicted on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both Class 4 felonies.

He appeared in court on Thursday, April 21, at the Jackson County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. He will face a jury trial on July 18.

The charges allege that Dunn shot a Smith and Wesson handgun on March 27 into the sky in a populated Carbondale neighborhood, which endangered the safety of numerous people standing in the area; and that Dunn did not have a valid Firearm Owner's Identification Card at the time.

Travis T. Tyler, 21, and John F. Ingram, 21, both of Cape Girardeau, were each indicted on one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, which alleges that on March 27, while acting together, knowingly injured Nehemiah Greenlee; one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm alleging Tyler and Ingram knowingly shot a gun at or into a building on West Walnut Street at a time when they knew or reasonably should have known, the building was occupied; and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm that they knowingly shot a gun in the direction of Nehemiah Greenlee, also a Class 1 felony.

If convicted, a Class X felony carries a mandatory six year sentence without an option for parole. The maximum sentence is 30 years.

A Class 1 felony carries a potential four to 15 year sentence with the possibility of parole.

Holmes wanted in deadly Easter shooting, apartment complex shooting

A fourth man, connected to the deadly shooting and another shooting at an apartment complex, is still wanted.

According to police, a nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Daniel Holmes for aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge or a firearm for the March 27 shooting.

In the early morning of March 27, Timothy Beaty was found dead in a neighboring house after the shooting. Another man, identified as Nehemiah Greenlee, was injured in the shooting.

Holmes is also wanted on an aggravated battery with a firearm warrant for a shooting at the Evolve Apartment complex in the 700 block of South Illinois Avenue on March 29.

According to police, no other information connects the two shootings besides Holmes' involvement.

Police say Holmes is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Holmes whereabouts is asked to call Carbondale police at 618-457-3200.

Community mourns

The community continues to mourn the man shot and killed by a stray bullet.

His friends called him "Mr. Number One-derful," some calling him a hero.

A note, along with a bouquet of roses, left at Beaty’s doorstep was addressed to his son. It read: "Your dad was a hero! His courageous act of kindness will never be forgotten."

A young woman who fled from the home where shots broke out said Beaty saved her and her friend’s life, according to Beaty's mother Kittie McMillan.

Timothy Beaty was drummer in the Carbondale music scene going on two decades.

Close friends say Tim and the band faced additional loss in 2015, when band-member Matt Dierker was killed by a drunk driver.

"The two were extremely close," said fellow band-member Jeff Funberg. "There would always be a group of people around them and they would just be holding chord... telling stories and making people laugh. it's just a huge loss."

"It's a senseless tragedy," said PK's Bartender Curtis Conley. "Whenever he took the stage, you knew it was going to be an interesting show."

Tim had his own mug at the Carbondale bar where his family and friends mourned the day after his death.

Beaty was known simply as Tim by his family.

"Overwhelmingly loved by people," his wife, Jessica Beaty, said. "He was the type of guy that was always in a good mood, always happy, always wanted to have fun. He could cheer anyone up, could make anyone smile."

He was a husband of nearly seven years and a father to 5-year-old Jacob. His life came to a tragic halt on Easter morning when the unknowing man was hit by a bullet while inside his home.

"The thing that I think is most important is what a great dad he is to our son," Jessica Beaty said.

Travis Tyler turned himself in

Travis T. Tyler, 21, turned himself in at the Jackson County Jail on Monday, April 4 in Murphysboro, Ill.

Tyler was arrested on two active warrants for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm in reference to the shooting in the 400 block of West Walnut Street on March 27.

Tyler and John Ingram, two of the four suspects in Carbondale's Easter shooting, appeared together before a Jackson County judge on Monday, April 4.

They are both being charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

They are both being held on $1 million bond.

When the judge read the charges against Tyler, he asked for a reduction in bond. Ingram remained silent.

The judge informed him that he would need to file a formal motion.

Ingram and Tyler could each face a maximum of 45 years in prison.

Ingram turned himself in

According to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr, Cape Girardeau resident John F. Ingram, 21, surrendered to authorities at the Jackson County Jail on Thursday, March 31.

The Jackson County State's Attorney reports Ingram was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and a second count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The first count, aggravated battery with a firearm, charges that Ingram worked with Tyler when he committed a battery by knowingly shooting a gun that injured Nehemiah Greenlee. If found guilty, Ingram would be required to serve a a mandatory minimum six year sentence. The maximum sentence is 30 years.

Bail on the warrant was set at $1 million.

Ingram is also facing a second count of discharging a gun in the direction of another person. Greenlee is the victim in this count.

If found guilty on the second charge he could face a jail sentence of four to 15 years with the possibility of probation. If convicted of both, the sentences would be consecutive.

According to police, Ingram has home addresses in both Cape Girardeau and St. Louis.

Dunn appeared in court

Dewayne Dunn, 21, of St. Louis was arrested on the same night as the shooting on March 27. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday, March 29.

Dunn appeared before a Jackson County judge on Tuesday afternoon, March 29 on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm (a class 4 felony) also in connection with the shooting.

During his court appearance, Dunn allegedly shook his head then placed his hands on top of his head after the judge read his bond amount of $500,000.

"Your honor, isn't that a little excessive?" Dunn asked.

The judge then told Dunn he would need to file a formal motion for the bond to be reduced.

Dunn was initially arrested on charges related to a shooting that occurred in Carbondale on Sunday, March 27 that left one man dead and another individual injured.

Information gathered throughout the investigation alleges Dunn shot a Smith and Wesson handgun on Sunday it into the sky in a populated neighborhood in Carbondale, endangering the safety of numerous individuals standing in the vicinity.

3 of 4 suspects were Southeast MO State students

According to Southeast Missouri State University, Ingram, Tyler and Dunn are students at Southeast. They say Travis Tyler was majoring in entrepreneurship, John Ingram was majoring in criminal justice and Dwayne Dunn was majoring in sport management.

According to the university, all three students were placed on interim suspension, which includes a notice against trespass for all university facilities. They are not allowed on the Southeast campus pending the completion of the criminal investigation.

The Southeast Department of Public Safety, along with Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Police Department, have been assisting Carbondale police with the investigation since Sunday.

"That includes things like monitoring our own video cameras, we knew license plats of cars, makes of cars to monitor our parking lots," said Southeast's vice president of finance and administration. "We can monitor things like use of meal cards. So, we took action right away in cooperation with Carbondale to make sure that these individuals were not here on campus and there was not a threat to campus."

SIU chancellor releases statement on shooting

Southern Illinois University Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell released the following statement on Wednesday in connection with the shooting:

"I know that as an SIU student, you are attuned to what happens on campus as well as in the Carbondale community. This includes recent off-campus shootings that have resulted in injuries and, in one terrible case, the loss of a life. While the incidents are under investigation and many details are not yet available, we must acknowledge that they occurred and do everything we can as an extended community to prevent similar events from happening in the future.

"You should know that SIU cares deeply about the safety of our campus. Our safety data is on par with other campuses, and we have strong crime prevention and enforcement initiatives. We offer campus resources that include night safety transit and a “brightway” walking path, and we have strict regulations banning firearms from campus.

"Unfortunately, shooting incidents like those that have occurred off campus are not isolated to Carbondale. Gun violence is a national issue, and it can occur in any community. I assure you that SIU stands ready to assist city officials as needed to ensure the safety of our entire community. The city and campus public safety departments have a positive, collaborative relationship.

"Our advice to students is the same, whether you are on campus, in the community or in your hometowns: know your surroundings and be with people you know and trust. Visit safe.siu.edu for other safety tips. Together, we can all contribute to the safety of our campus and community."

House party turns deadly

On Sunday, March 27 at 2 a.m, the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to a house at 402 West Walnut Avenue in reference to a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers say they found a very large party taking place with multiple people leaving the scene.

Police say there was a fight inside the home and shots were fired. They say the fight then moved outside where more shots were fired.

"My first thought was that like we really just need to get out of here," witness Tierra Carpenter said. "We had no idea what could have happened. I didn't know what he was planning on doing with the gun. If he was going to just shoot one target. If there was some type of fight going on and he just had just one person who he wanted to get, or if he was going to start being crazy and shooting up the whole entire room."

Dewayne Dunn was arrested on March 27 and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to police, they found one person with non-life threatening gunshot wound. This victim, identified as Nehemiah Greenlee, was taken to a Carbondale hospital and later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital.

While checking the area, police say they found a man unresponsive, with a gunshot wound, inside his home, which is a neighboring house.

Officers identified the victim as Timothy Beaty, 41, of Carbondale.

Beaty was taken to a Carbondale hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Beaty was an "uninvolved bystander" who was not participating in the party at the house on 402 West Walnut Street.

The Jackson County Coroner's Office is conducting a forensic autopsy.

Carbondale police are asking anyone who was at the party, or anyone with any information, to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

