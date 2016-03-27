Improve posture with 3 easy stretches

It has become a computer driven world.

Many people likely spend hours behind a screen at work.

Personal trainer Tamatha Crowson says it can take a toll on the body.

“I see a lot is people coming in with poor posture,” Crowson said. “And a lot of this is this hunch back posture where the shoulders are rounded forward and a little round in the upper back.”

Crowson says sitting in that position at a desk or even texting for an extended amount of time can cause the chest muscles to become tighter and back muscles to weaken.

“It's very hard to correct after a certain time,” Crowson said.

But some simple daily stretches can help counter act the issue.

Step one: The “no money drill.” (see photo)

“Your elbows need to stay near your side,” Crowson said. “When you bring your arms back you'll kind of feel a tension in your shoulders. This can be done several times a day. You can do it at your desk.”

Step two: The wall stretch. (see photo)

“You're going to stand with your side facing the wall,” Crowson said. “Place one arm on the wall, place the inside foot in front of you, lock your elbow out and then twist and look over your opposite shoulder and you'll be able to feel this stretching your chest, all the way down through your arm.”

Step three: The wall press. (see photo)

“Stand up against the wall,” Crowson said. “Your heals don’t have to be against it. You want to press your head against the wall as hard as you can and hold it for about 10 seconds. Then, step away from the wall.”

