Bloomfield PD respond to report of bomb scare

The Bloomfield Police Department responded to a home in Bloomfield, Missouri on Saturday night after residents found what they felt were suspicious chemicals in the attic.

Nick Roe of Bloomfield says his family recently purchased a home in Bloomfield on Bloomfield Ave.

They were going to remodel the house and went inside up in the attic on Saturday. Roe said that's when they found the chemicals.

Roe and his family believed the chemicals at first were part of a meth lab, so they called the police.

According to Roe, after the police showed up, he said the chemicals were actually ingredients to make a bomb.

Shortly afterwards, more authority personnel came by and roped off the area.

Roe said there was absolutely no threat to anyone and wanted to take precautionary measures after finding the chemicals.

The incident remains under investigation and authorities are not releasing any further information at this time.

KFVS12 will continue to follow this story and provide more details as they become available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.