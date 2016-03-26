Volunteers pack meals for 350 students in Haiti

Dozens came out to the Osage Centre Saturday afternoon to help out kids less fortunate in Haiti in a Kids Against Hunger meal packing event.

"The Kids Against Hunger program provides a nutritious meal for these children to have so not only can they learn and be nurtured but they also have the ability to grow in a healthy way," Kids Against Hunger Satellite Director Rick Hetzel said.

These volunteers dedicated their time to box up as many bags of food for a struggling school called Shalom Ecole in Port-au-Prince.

Together, people helped Missionfest in Cape Girardeau bag up tens of thousands bags of food for Haiti children.

"Imagine trying to go to school for a day to study and learn and not having any food whatsoever to eat. It's a very difficult dilemma indeed," Hetzel said.

The meals will go to two agencies, Haitian American Caucus and ASHCA which is a group of disabled children and adults in Carrefour, Haiti and then distributed from there.

"There's about 350 children at this school that we sponsor in Haiti. These 25,000 meals will feed these children for four months," Hetzel said.

