Dogs hunt for Easter Eggs to help other dogs

The first ever Peeps for Paws event drew dozens of dogs out to hunt for Easter eggs at Dog Town in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 26.

Dogs of all sizes quickly filled the small dog gated area, where hundreds of eggs filled with treats lay in the grass.

"She's a little scared, but having fun," Ben Gates said about his small dog.

"There is some very smelly, very tasty dog treats," Stacy Busch-Heisserer said. "There's about 600 eggs out there and then about an extra 150 eggs have prizes."

With leash in hand, owners followed their dogs as they searched for the eggs. Once a dog sniffed an egg, their owner would pick it up and it in the dog's basket or bag.

After all the eggs were collected, the dogs got to enjoy their treats hidden inside.

Many owners dressed up their dogs and also took photos of them with their baskets full of eggs.

Owners had to register their pet by paying $5 to Busch's Pet Products or donating at least five canned goods to the SEMO Food Bank.

"It's really good to help people out that are struggling," Gates said. "They're able to go to the food bank and get some food; for a good cause."

"What we found was folks using the food bank was actually getting food for their pets," Busch-Heisserer said. "They were getting human food for their pets. So they were going without to make sure their pets were being taken care of."

Money raised for this event went to purchase food for dogs from Busch's Pet Products, which would in turn be donated to the the SEMO Food Bank. SEMO Food Bank will then supply the dog food to families who don't always have enough money for their pets during their regular mobile food pantry stops in the Heartland.

"That helps people get by until they get their next paycheck, get some other assistance," Morgan Grothaus of the SEMO Food Bank, said. "So it really helps out the families that come to get assistance from the food bank."

Busch's Pet Products have donated several thousand pounds of dog food to the SEMO Food Bank since last year.

"A pet that is taken care of is less likely to be relinquished to a shelter or to a rescue group," Busch-Heisserer said. "So we fell like in the long run this is going to help. Hopefully cut down on the pet population that we have; the overpopulation problem."

