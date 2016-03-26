Thousands of Easter eggs dropped from helicopter at Osage Park

The Easter bunny waves to children before the egg drop. (Source: Derrion Henderson/KFVS)

Roughly 3,000 Easter eggs were dropped from a helicopter over Osage Park on March 26. (Source: Derrion Henderson/KFVS)

Hundreds of children try to collect as many Easter eggs as possible. (Source: Derrion Henderson/KFVS)

Hundreds of little ones kicked off Easter weekend at Osage Park with the annual egg drop on Saturday, March 26.

Roughly 3,000 Easter eggs were dropped from a helicopter as families looked on. Any children under seven years of age were allowed to participate.

Once the helicopter was gone, the children were released to start their egg hunt.

It's one of many similar egg drops that go on in the area around Easter. Organizers of the event in Osage Park say they're happy with this year's turnout.

"We really didn't know what to expect," coordinator Cassie Dennis said. "We thought it might be the same big crowd, but we weren't 100 percent sure. So it was good overall."

The Easter bunny was also on hand to help in the fun.

