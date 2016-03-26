Anna Girl Scout troop 'stuff-the-truck' for homeless

Girls Scouts aren’t just selling cookies this time of year, a Girl Scout troop in Anna, Illinois went above and beyond, and helped "stuff-the-truck" on Saturday, March 26.

The girls filled three pickup trucks with 1,839 pounds of food that will be going to the Shawnee Development Food Pantry to help feed the homeless.

Troop leader Melissa Waun said it was a great experience for the girls.

“It was eye opening today because a lot of the children now they don’t have hunger in their home," Waun said. "So they don’t really understand that there are hungry people.”

Waun said she is glad the girls got the chance to help make a difference in the lives of many.

"I can tell they have listened closely and this will stick with them," she said. "This is something they will remember.”

The troop may receive their first ever Girl Scout Bronze Award for doing this “take action” project.

The girls said they would like to thank Coad Chevrolet for donating the trucks used for the event.

