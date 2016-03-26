Power restored to more than 3,600 homes in St. Francois Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Power restored to more than 3,600 homes in St. Francois Co., MO

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Power has been restored to more than 3,600 people who were without it in St. Francois County on Saturday.

According to Ameren Missouri, 3,601 outages had been reported, making up around 14% of the total customers in the county.

Bryan Daniels, a spokesperson with Ameren, says a technical malfunction occurred at Northern Farmington substation around 7:55 a.m. Saturday morning.

At that time this also impacted 3 or 4 other substations in the area.

Initially, around 3,600 customers were out of power.

Ameren has identified the problem and was able to reroute power to customers through other routes.

Daniels said all customers should be back in service by 10:45 a.m.

