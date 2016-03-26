Learn to Cook on a Budget WKCTC

Traci Ledford of Ballard County will teach community members how to cook delicious meals on a budget next month at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

The classes, titled “See What’s Cooking with Traci,” will be held three consecutive Tuesdays from 6 – 9 p.m. in the Anderson Technical Building, Room 159. The cost of each class is $45.

Ledford’s classes include the following.



April 12 - Easy Homemade Mexi-Meal

Take your taste buds south of the border for a Mexican inspired meal. Learn to make a tasty chicken tamale casserole with homemade enchilada sauce. Add a delicious Mexican veggie medley to make it complete.



April 19 – Getting Down to the Delicious Basics

Learn basic tips for planning meals, shopping, storing, and preparing foods. Get to know simple, basic techniques of cooking while you prepare a basic hearty meal consisting of a delicious meatloaf, creamy mushrooms and yummy roasted red potatoes.



April 26 - Mother's Day Special

Nothing is like time shared in the kitchen. Share an evening in the kitchen for a special Mother - Daughter south of the border Fiesta. Get started with simple taquitos made with homemade salsa Verde, served with fresh five-minute guacamole. Then create a great Southwest Chicken Pasta Bake along Fried Mexican Rice - all while making lasting family memories.



To register call 270-534-3335 or online at http://ws.kctcs.edu/westkentucky, select Culinary.

