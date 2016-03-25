Murphysboro police catch 12 drivers violating state cell phone law

Murphysboro police say a recent sting helped them catch 12 drivers violating Illinois' cell phone law.

The law bans the use of hand-held devices while driving except in an emergency. Drivers may use speakerphones and headsets that feature voice-activated or one-digit dialing.

Illinois is the 12th state to ban the use of hand-held devices while driving:

The sting was a distracted driving detail on westbound Walnut Street at 13th Street, conducted by police on March 15. While busy with those traffic stops, police say about 30 more who were either talking or texting behind the wheel drove by.

Murphysboro police say the effort is an example of how they've been aggressively targeting the illegal use of cell phones.

