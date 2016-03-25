Dunklin Co. church bell reportedly stolen

A church bell that rang in Dunklin County for more than 70 years was reportedly stolen.

According to Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder, the Caruth United Methodist Church reported the theft of their large Liberty-type bell, along with the wheel used to ring the bell.



Current pastor, Jim Pemberton says the bell is original to the area and was moved to the Caruth church in the late 1930's.



"It was sort of a landmark to the church," he said. "Perishoners are a bit sad about, I certainly am also. It concerns us people would do something of that nature."



He says the bell was bolted to a brick base in church's lawn. The bell itself was about three feet high and two feet wide.



Pemberton says the bell's size and weight means it probably took more than one person to move it.



"We would pray that people that have done this would see it in their hearts to have it returned," Pemberton said.

They say the bell was taken within the last two weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office at 573-888-2409 or 573-888-2424.

