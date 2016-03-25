Crews battled large house fire in Cape Girardeau

Crews were on the scene of a large house fire in Cape Girardeau on Friday, March 25.

The one story, brick house is located on Lakota Lane.

Departments on scene included the Cape Girardeau City Fire Department and the East County Fire Department.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

People from surrounding areas have reported seeing the smoke from the fire, including in Alto Pass, Ill.; Jackson, Mo. and Fruitland, Mo.

