Marble Hill family has four prom queens over two generations

Many Heartland schools are celebrating the end of the year bash that students look forward to for years.

This year, one Marble Hill family is celebrating a crowning achievement almost 30 years in the making.

Being prom queen is something millions of girls have dreamed of.

In 1987 Candy Warner got her crown.

"It's not something I was used to. Not something I expected for sure," Warner said.

But something 17-year-old Warner couldn’t imagine came true this year.

Not one, not two, but all three of her daughters have been crowned prom queen.

Her oldest, MacKenzie Snider, won in 2009; Keighlyn Lincoln was crowned in 2013; and Whitney Lincoln got the honor in 2016.

It's something Woodland High School has never seen before.

Snider hadn’t planned to run for prom queen.

"I won and I couldn’t believe it, and that’s what kinda got the ball rolling to where we’s hoping they would win," Snider said.

"As a mother it was like – when she [MacKenzie] won it – it was like, ok, it’s your [Keighlyn] turn, and then pass it on down to her [Whitney]," Warner said.

Keighlyn got her crown five years later.

"I really did want it, 'cause seeing that my mom won it, my older sister won it, so; and then she put a lot of pressure on me," Keighlyn said.

This year, Candy’s youngest got the honor.

"I was getting some heat before, because they were texting me like, ‘If you screw this up for us we’re going to be mad at you.’ So it was kinda, I was nervous," Whitney said in fun.

"She texted me at 9:10 p.m. and said, 'I won!' You know, I’m like, oh good, I can go to sleep now," Warner said.

But Warner said last summer they didn’t know if Whitney would make it to senior prom.

She was injured in a car crash and needed seven metal plates in her face, but months later she was back at it.

Playing sports, involved in school leadership, and getting ready for prom.

Warner knew Whitney had to win.

"She’s got to win! So, yeah, I waited up for that phone call, but I waited up for all of their phone calls," Warner said.

Warner raised her girls as a single mother with help from her family and friends.

Her daughters say she taught them values that not only helped them be prom queens, but strong women as well.

"She’s just taught me everything," Snider said.

"You don’t know what other people are going through, so just be nice to them and give them a caring hand," Whitney said.

"It was the end to something that started with me, and I never imagined that all three of my girls would run much less win prom queen," Warner said.

Now, Snider is passing the hopeful crown along to her daughter Averi.

"I want to teach her that everyone is important. You need to show kindness to everyone," Snider said.

Woodland High School plans to honor the women for their achievement sometime in the future.

