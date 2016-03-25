Rauner: School funding formula rewrite can be done over time

PAXTON, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner says an overhaul of Illinois' outdated school funding formula can be done over time.

Rauner supports a rewrite but says the formula is complex, broken and changing it will take time. The Republican says he doesn't want to hold up the budget and funding schools if it takes longer than August.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/1RDnXuu ) Rauner spoke Thursday in the east central Illinois community of Paxton.

Lawmakers from both parties agree the formula last changed in 1997 should be revised over concerns that it penalizes students in poorer districts. But they've bickered over the timing and approach during an election year.

Top Democrats want a revision now.

Rauner and the legislative Democrats remain deadlocked on a spending plan for the fiscal year that started in July.

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com

