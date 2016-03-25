Heartland Cooks: Easter Bunny Bait

Easter is upon us and this week’s Heartland Cook shares a recipe sure to bring the Easter Bunny hopping into your home.

Cassie Dennis with Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation shows us how to make Bunny Bait ahead of the Cape Girardeau's Largest Bunny Hop & Egg Drop Saturday, March 26, 2016 at Osage Park. The event begins at 9 a.m. and is free to attend.

Eggs full of goodies will be dropped from helicopter by Cape Copters for three separate age group starting with two to three year olds at 9 a.m.

Eggs will drop for four to five year olds at 9:30 a.m.

The Largest Bunny Hop will take place at 9:45 a.m., and then the third and final egg drop for six to seven year olds will kick off at 10 a.m.

Ingredients:

1 package microwave popcorn

1 cup pretzel sticks (broken in half)

2 cups Rice Chex cereal

½ package vanilla Almond Bark

½ bag Easter M&M’s (or candy of your choice)

Directions:

Pop popcorn according to package directions, and remove unpopped kernels. Add pretzels and Rice Chex.

Melt Almond Bark in microwave for 30 seconds at a time until melted. Stir until smooth.

Pour melted Almond Bark over popcorn and toss to coat mixture well.

Line a baking sheet with parchment or wax paper. Spread coated mixture over baking sheet.

Sprinkle desired amount of Easter candies on top and refrigerate.

Once Almond Bark has cooled and hardened, set a plate out for the Easter Bunny to enjoy!

