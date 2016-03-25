Police search for suspect after Sikeston shooting sends man to hospital

An investigation is under way in Sikeston after a 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched to Mont Circle in response to a call about a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on March 24, 2016.

Sikeston DPS reports the victim said he was returning home when he was approached by the alleged shooter.

The suspect then reportedly fired one shot and hit the victim in the right shoulder.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. He was later transported to a St. Louis hospital for surgery because of the nature of the injuries he suffered during the shooting.

Sikeston DPS reports the victim is in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711. All information can remain anonymous.

Any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

