Mobile home catches fire in Murphysboro

An investigation is under way after a mobile home caught fire in Murphysboro, Ill. early Friday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. to a mobile home on 7th Street.

The people who live in the home were reportedly able to get out safely. No further injuries were reported.

Residents in nearby trailers were evacuated from their homes until the Murphysboro-Pomona-Somerset Fire Department could get the fire under control.

The Jackson County Sheriff's office says the mobile home and the vehicles were a total loss.

The cause remains under investigation.

