Tow boat hits construction work on new Lake Barkley Bridge

A tow boat hit and damaged some of the form work in place for construction of the new US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton in Trigg County Friday morning.

The incident happened around 4:10 a.m. when wind reportedly blew some of the tow into a part of the construction forms for Pier 8 on the new bridge.

The captain reported only minimal damage to his starboard lead barge.

At the time, the tow boat was pushing 15 empty barges.

In the initial report, it was not clear if the tow had hit the existing US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton.

As a precaution, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Certified Bridge Inspector was dispatched to the site.

Highway traffic was restricted to one lane on the existing bridge for about 90 minutes to allow the inspector to run a safety check on the bridge structure.

The inspector found no damage to the existing bridge.

However, he inspector reported damage to concrete forms for construction of Pier 8 on the new bridge.

The KYTC engineer on the project indicated some of the form work will have to be replaced. According to KYTC, it is estimated that the damaged forms will take about a week to replace, maybe more.

KYTC reports there appears to be only minor damage to the temporary construction trestle that provides construction access for the new bridge being constructed immediately downstream from the existing bridge.

There were no workers on the construction trestle at the time of the incident.

