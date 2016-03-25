Substation problem cuts power to 2K in Stoddard, New Madrid counties

Several hundred Ameren customers woke up in the dark Friday morning.

Ameren reports a power outage impacted about 2,657 customers in Stoddard and New Madrid counties as of 6:30 a.m.

A problem with transmission into one of the substations in Dexter is to blame for the power outage.

Repair crews were dispatched to the area to fix the situation.

Ameren says power should be restored by 7 a.m. Crews will be able to reroute power to the customers as they make the necessary repairs.

As of 8:45 a.m. all power was restored.

